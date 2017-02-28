European shares slip as Trump tweet hits drugmakers
* But well-received results lift Just Eat, Iliad (Adds details, closing prices)
Feb 28 Fields Corp :
* Says the co will dissolve its Tokyo-based subsidiary, which is engaged in amusement machines business
* Says the dissolution effective in late July
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/7p9Kar
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* But well-received results lift Just Eat, Iliad (Adds details, closing prices)
* Just Eat, Intertek gain after updates (Adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
* Underlying EBITDA up 35 pct to 400 mln pounds with EBITDA margin increased to 26 pct from 22 pct