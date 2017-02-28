BRIEF-Credit Agricole said to weigh $2.4 bln Saudi bank stake sale - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Credit Agricole said to weigh $2.4 billion Saudi bank stake sale - Bloomberg, citing sources
Feb 28 Aeon Reit Investment Corp :
* Says it acquired four domestic properties for 52.23 billion yen in total
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/3DMmsI
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Credit Agricole said to weigh $2.4 billion Saudi bank stake sale - Bloomberg, citing sources
March 7 Verifone Systems Inc is investigating a breach of its internal networks that appears to have impacted a number of companies running its point-of-sale card terminals, Krebs on Security said in a blog post citing sources.
WASHINGTON, March 7 U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump supports the Republican bill to replace Obamacare.