Feb 28 Medius Holdings Co Ltd:

* Says the company to offer an off-floor distribution of 130,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange from March 15 to March 17

* Says offering price will be determined based on the closing share price of the day before the distribution

* Says the limitation for purchase the distribution is up to 300 shares for each customer

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Mq3vC2

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)