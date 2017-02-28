BRIEF-Garrison Capital says Qtrly net asset value per share $12.42
* Net realized loss on investments for quarter $0.06 per share
Feb 28 Southern Publishing and Media Co Ltd :
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary, a Guangdong-based media investment firm, plans to set up buyout fund with two partners
* Says the subsidiary will invest 1.95 million yuan in the fund and to get 39 percent stake in it
TORONTO, March 7 U.S. investment firm Alinda Capital Partners is seeking buyers for Reliance Comfort L.P., a Canadian provider of heating and cooling systems, in a deal that could value the company C$3 billion to C$4 billion, according to people with knowledge of the process.