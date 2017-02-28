BRIEF-Nu Skin Enterprises appoints Mark Lawrence as CFO
* Nu skin Enterprises appoints Mark Lawrence as chief financial officer
Feb 28 Pangda Automobile Trade Co., Ltd.:
* Says it completed issuance of 2017 2nd super-short-term commercial paper, worth 800 million yuan
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/L5YV59
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Nu skin Enterprises appoints Mark Lawrence as chief financial officer
* H&R Block reports market share gains in first half of tax season; announces fiscal 2017 third quarter results
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.12per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: