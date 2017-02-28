BRIEF-Thermo Fisher Scientific prices offering of Euro-denominated senior notes
* Thermo Fisher Scientific prices offering of euro-denominated senior notes
Feb 28 Riken Vitamin Co Ltd:
* Says 1,000 of 1st warrants were exercised into 100,000 shares of its common shares in February, comprised of 50,000 shares at exercise price 3,873 yen and 50,000 shares at exercise price 3,927 yen
WASHINGTON, March 7 NorthShore University HealthSystem said on Tuesday it was scrapping plans to merge with another Chicago hospital system after losing a court fight with U.S. antitrust regulators who said the merged hospital system would control more than half the area's general acute care inpatient services.
WASHINGTON, March 7 U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Tuesday he believes there is enough support in the House of Representatives to pass the Republican healthcare plan, which has been criticized by some conservative groups and members of Congress.