UPDATE 1-Oklahoma wildfires kill thousands of pigs at Smithfield, Seaboard farms
March 10 Wildfires devastated a Smithfield Foods Inc hog farm in Laverne, Oklahoma, killing at least several thousand pigs, company and local officials said on Friday.
Feb 28 Guangzhou Yuetai Group Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 0.4 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
* Says co plans to use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Cji6qL
March 10 Puerto Rico's government on Saturday will present a revised plan to turn around the island's economy after an earlier proposal was rejected by the U.S. territory's federally-appointed oversight board, a government official said on Friday.
TORONTO, March 10 OutsideIQ, a Canadian startup which uses cognitive computing to analyze data, is partnering with the world's largest business commerce network, SAP Ariba , to help corporations quickly screen vendors for risk and regulatory compliance, they said.