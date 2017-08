March 1 (Reuters) - Takara Holdings Inc :

* Says its subsidiary Takara Bio Inc's unit, Takara Bio USA Holdings Inc., fully acquired WaferGen Bio-systems, Inc at $35.9 million

* Says previous plan disclosed on May 13, 2016

