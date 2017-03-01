FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Daiwa House Reit Investment to buy properties, plans loan and new unit issuance
March 1, 2017 / 6:40 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Daiwa House Reit Investment to buy properties, plans loan and new unit issuance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Daiwa House Reit Investment Corp :

* Says it plans to acquire 15 properties located in Japan, for totaling 67.91 billion yen on April 11

* Says co plans to issue 156,720 units via public offerings and 14,000 new units via private placement, with details remain undetermined

* Co plans to take out a loan of 29.5 billion yen on April 1 from banks, to fund properties acquisition

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/RHzBE3 ; goo.gl/FUpTe4 ; goo.gl/bTtjRw

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

