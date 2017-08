March 1 (Reuters) - Kingsignal Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to buy a 15 percent stake in a Changzhou-based special PCB firm (target firm) for 52 million yuan

* Co will directly hold 50 percent stake in target firm and indirectly hold 50 percent stake via PC Specialties-China, L.L.C

