March 1 (Reuters) - Tianshui Zhongxing Bio-technology Co Ltd :

* Says it will buy 24.1 percent stake in a Deyang-based edible fungus cultivation company at 46 million yuan

* Says it will hold 24.1 percent stake in the target company after acquisition

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/hg7WYR

