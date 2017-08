March 2 (Reuters) - Shinko Shoji Co Ltd :

* Says it Completes repurchase of 2.19 percent stake of shares (500,000 shares) for totaling 656.6 million yen as off March 1, as result of share buy-back plan disclosed on Jan. 31

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/qahXTs

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)