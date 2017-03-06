BRIEF-East Money Information sees FY 2017 Q1 net profit down 10.3 pct to 40.2 pct

March 6 (Reuters) - East Money Information Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 down 10.3 percent to 40.2 percent, or to be 70 million yuan to 105 million yuan

* Says the net profit of FY 2016 Q1 was 117 million yuan

* Comments the decreased income from financial data service business, Internet advertising services business and financial e - commerce services business are the main reasons for the forecast

