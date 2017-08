March 6 (Reuters) - Changshu Automotive Trim Co., Ltd.:

* Says the co set up auto parts JV in Tianjin, under cooperation with Greiner Perfoam GmbH

* Says the registered capital is 15 million yuan

* Says the co is holding 51 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/65rx3j

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)