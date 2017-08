March 7 (Reuters) - Yihua Healthcare Co Ltd :

* Says its Tibet-based medical investment management unit (the unit) plans to buy a 60 percent stake in a Jiangxi-based hospital for 172.8 million yuan

* Says the board also approves the unit to buy 51 percent stake in a Huzhou-based social welfare firm, for 150.5 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/yXoKEa ; goo.gl/8wn9Ig

