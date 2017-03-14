FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Guangdong Homa Appliances' 2016 dividend plan
March 7, 2017 / 7:03 AM / 5 months ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Guangdong Homa Appliances' 2016 dividend plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects March 7 story to clarify the proposal is from the controlling shareholder, and to add bonus dividend information in the bullet)

March 7 (Reuters) - Guangdong Homa Appliances Co Ltd :

* Says its controlling shareholder proposed to pay a cash dividend of 2.5 yuan per 10 shares, distribute 10 shares per 10 shares as bonus shares, and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 20 new shares for every 10 shares to shareholders, as the dividend payment plan for 2016

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/py0HNI

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

