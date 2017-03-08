BRIEF-Ate Energy International to issue new shares for operating funds enrichment

March 8 (Reuters) - Ate Energy International Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue 12 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$45 per share for operating funds enrichment

* Says 15 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering, remaining 75 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders

