March 8 (Reuters) - Digital Design Co Ltd:

* Says the top shareholder Kazuhiko Terai transferred 32.0 percent stake in the co to an individual Nobuyoshi Fujisawa

* Says Kazuhiko Terai and Nobuyoshi Fujisawa are holding 12.5 percent and 32.0 percent stake in the co respectively after the change

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/sjSsmR

