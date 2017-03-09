BRIEF-Airlux Elextrical says no dividend for 2016
March 10 Airlux Elextrical Co Ltd: * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/g1MtjV Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
March 9 Wuxi Little Swan Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay cash 7.5 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/WfdKmF
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it plans to pay cash 3.1 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Stanley Black & Decker - sees 2017 earnings per share about $7.94 - $8.14, sees 2017 adjusted earnings per share (excluding charges, gain from mechanical security sale) $6.74 - $6.94 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: