March 9 p-ban.com Corp :
* Says co starts listing on TSE Mothers since March 9
* Co's former auditor as well as top shareholder cuts stake
in co to 19.32 percent from 50.15 percent
* Co's representative director Masaki Tasaka cuts stake in
co to 5.94 percent from 11.76 percent
* inFlow Corporation cuts stake in co to 35.48 percent from
38.09 percent and becomes the top shareholder
* Stake structure changes occurred on March 9
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/2mWhzH ;
goo.gl/mwyCBB
