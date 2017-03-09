March 9 p-ban.com Corp :

* Says co starts listing on TSE Mothers since March 9

* Co's former auditor as well as top shareholder cuts stake in co to 19.32 percent from 50.15 percent

* Co's representative director Masaki Tasaka cuts stake in co to 5.94 percent from 11.76 percent

* inFlow Corporation cuts stake in co to 35.48 percent from 38.09 percent and becomes the top shareholder

* Stake structure changes occurred on March 9

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/2mWhzH ; goo.gl/mwyCBB

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)