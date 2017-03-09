BRIEF-PCC EXOL FY 2016 net profit increases to 21.5 mln zlotys yoy
* Said on Thursday that its FY 2016 net profit was 21.5 million zlotys versus 14.7 million zlotys
March 9 TRANSACTION Co Ltd :
* Says co's unit enters into an agreement with B's International on sale of wear with brand of XLARGE
* Jyothy laboratories ltd - nclt sanctioned scheme of amalgamation of jyothy consumer products marketing limited with jyothy laboratories limited Source text: http://bit.ly/2n2gVFY Further company coverage:
March 8 Guangdong Piano Customized Furniture Co Ltd