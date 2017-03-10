MOVES-Egan set to leave Barclays
LONDON, March 23 Barclays' head of EMEA leveraged capital markets, Thomas Egan, is set to leave the bank, banking sources said on Thursday.
March 10 Japan Real Estate Investment Corp :
* Says it plans to issue REIT bonds for 100 billion yen from March 10 to Sep. 30
* Says the proceeds to be used to fund acquisition, loan repayment and working capital
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/2uE8S4
Further company coverage:
* Largest Akzo shareholder says time to talk (Updates after Akzo's largest shareholder calls for talks)