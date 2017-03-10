BRIEF-Proposed combination of Essilor and Luxottica is progressing
* Transfer by Essilor International of its activities and shareholdings to its fully-owned subsidiary, Delamare Sovra, to be renamed Essilor International
March 10 Bon Fame Co Ltd:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$6 per share for 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ES4pbP
* Seven & I Holdings' operating profit apparently rose 2% to around 360 billion yen ($3.25 billion) for the year ended February - Nikkei