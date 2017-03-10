March 10 Usen Corp :

* U-Next Corp's wholly owned unit U-NEXT SPC1 is offering a takeover bid for shares in Usen Corp's stock

* Says the lower limit for the transaction has been changed to 65.9 million shares (32 percent stake) instead of 71.5 million shares (34.68 percent stake) previously

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/DvCLqQ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)