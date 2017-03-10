BRIEF-Proposed combination of Essilor and Luxottica is progressing
* Transfer by Essilor International of its activities and shareholdings to its fully-owned subsidiary, Delamare Sovra, to be renamed Essilor International
March 10 Japan Food & Liquor Alliance Inc :
* Says it plans to issue denominated convertible bonds via private placement to Asrapport Dining Co., Ltd., for 1.2 billion yen
* Says the proceeds to be used to fund M& A
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/UEoi5f
* Seven & I Holdings' operating profit apparently rose 2% to around 360 billion yen ($3.25 billion) for the year ended February - Nikkei