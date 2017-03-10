BRIEF-Atossa Genetics files for public offering of up to 4 mln units
* Atossa Genetics - files for public offering of up to 4 million units
March 10 Shofu Inc :
* Says it plans to set up a dentistry material JV in India in March named as Shofu Dental India Pvt Ltd, jointly with Shofu Dental Asia-Pacific Pte Ltd
* Says JV will be capitalized at 100 million rupees and co will hold a 99 percent stake in it
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/jmycRQ
(Beijing Headline News)
* Egalet Corp - announced issuance of new U.S. and international patents for Egalet's proprietary Guardian Technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: