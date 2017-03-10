BRIEF-Esker FY net income falls slightly to 6.3 million euros
* FY net income 6.3 million euros ($6.80 million) versus EUR 6.5 million year ago
March 10 Connection Technology Systems Inc :
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$1.2 per share to shareholders for 2016
* Says it will use undistributed profit to distribute stock dividend worth T$0.6 for every one share
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/88TdXD
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* FY net income 6.3 million euros ($6.80 million) versus EUR 6.5 million year ago
* Accenture to acquire First Annapolis, enhancing its consulting and advisory capabilities in payments