BRIEF-Proposed combination of Essilor and Luxottica is progressing
* Transfer by Essilor International of its activities and shareholdings to its fully-owned subsidiary, Delamare Sovra, to be renamed Essilor International
March 10 Tehmag Foods Corp:
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$10 per share to shareholders for 2016
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute stock dividend worth T$1 for every one share
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/krF618
* Seven & I Holdings' operating profit apparently rose 2% to around 360 billion yen ($3.25 billion) for the year ended February - Nikkei