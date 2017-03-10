BRIEF-Taiwan Sanyo Electric to pay cash dividend of T$1.05 per share for 2016
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.05 per share for 2016
March 10 Airlux Elextrical Co Ltd:
* Says no dividend for 2016
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/g1MtjV
