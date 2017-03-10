BRIEF-Xpel Technologies and 3M Co report settlement agreement in patent infringement lawsuit
* Xpel Technologies Co and 3M company, today announced they have reached a settlement agreement in a patent infringement lawsuit
March 10 Globaltek Fabrication Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue 4.9 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$68 per share for operating funds enrichment
* Says 15 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, remaining 85 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/NZURXk
* Says proposes Jorgen Durban be newly elected chairman of board