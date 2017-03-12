FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Internet Infinity announces IPO on TSE Mothers on March 21
#First Republic News
March 12, 2017 / 12:54 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Internet Infinity announces IPO on TSE Mothers on March 21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - Internet Infinity Inc:

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on March 21, 2017, under the symbol "6545"

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 195,000 common shares, comprised of newly issued 130,000 shares and privately held 65,000 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 1,240 yen per share with total offering amount will be 241.8 million yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* Mizuho Securities Co Ltd, Daiwa Securities Co Ltd and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc included, eight securities companies will be the underwriters for this offer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/dw3JjX

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

