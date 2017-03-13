FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Greens announces IPO on TSE and NSE 2nd section on March 23
March 12, 2017 / 1:33 PM / 5 months ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Greens announces IPO on TSE and NSE 2nd section on March 23

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects to "Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co Ltd" from "Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co Ltd" in 4th bullet)

March 12 (Reuters) - Greens Co Ltd:

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) second section and Nagoya Stock Exchange (NSE)second section on March 23, 2017, under the symbol "6547"

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 4,400,000 common shares, comprised of newly issued 2,000,000 shares and privately held 2,400,000 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 1,350 yen per share with total offering amount will be 5.94 billion yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* Nomura Securities Co Ltd, Daiwa Securities Co Ltd and Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co Ltd., seven securities companies will be the underwriters for this offer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/qRiXyo

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

