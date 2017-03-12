BRIEF-ORO announces IPO on TSE Mothers on March 24

March 12 (Reuters) - ORO Co Ltd:

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on March 24, 2017, under the symbol "3983"

* The company will offer a total of 1,000,000 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 1,930 yen per share with total offering amount will be 1.93 billion yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* Nomura Securities Co Ltd, Kyokuto Securities Co Ltd and SMBC Friend Securities Co Ltd included, six securities companies will be the underwriters for this offer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/YKbflx

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)