March 13 (Reuters) - Tri-Stage Inc :

* Says it plans to acquire 100 percent stake in adflex communications, inc. for 1.14 billion yen(advisory fee included)

* Says adflex communications, inc. is engaged in supporting direct marketing business

* Says effective March 31

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/UoVUOY

