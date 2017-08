March 13 (Reuters) - Financial Street Holding Co Ltd :

* Says it issues 2017 first tranche mid-term notes worth totaling 3 billion yuan, including two types

* Coupon rate for the two types of mid-term notes are 4.65 percent and 4.75 percent respectively

