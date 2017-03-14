FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
March 14, 2017 / 3:03 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Ningbo Tech-bank raises 1.48 bln yuan in shares private placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Ningbo Tech-bank Co Ltd :

* Says it raises totaling 1.48 billion yuan in shares private placement

* Says top shareholder Zhang Banghui's stake in co was diluted to 24.49 percent from 29.73 percent

* Wu Tianxing's stake in co was diluted to 14.76 percent from 17.92 percent

* ICBC's money trust raises stake in co to 4.77 percent from 0 percent

* Qi Liang raises stake in co to 4.20 percent

* Industrial Bank's money trust raises stake in co to 3.58 percent from 0 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/FK4Q0o

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

