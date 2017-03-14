FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical signs drug licensing and cooperation agreement with Zysis Ltd
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 14, 2017 / 4:14 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical signs drug licensing and cooperation agreement with Zysis Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Says co enters into drug licensing and cooperation agreement with UK-based pharma Zysis Ltd, on aripiprazole long-term drug product

* Says co will get an exclusive license and granted to develop and sell relative products in China exclusively

* Co should pay $500,000 as down payment and $200,000 after technology and data transference to Zysis and Zysis will receive a part of sales value based on agreed proportion

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jXerYj

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.