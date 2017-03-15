BRIEF-Power Wind Health Industry Incorporated announces 2016 dividend payment

March 15 (Reuters) - Power Wind Health Industry Incorporated :

* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.07 per share to shareholders for 2016

* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute T$1.8 per share

* Says it will use undistributed profit to distribute stock dividend worth T$1 for every one share

* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute stock dividend worth T$0.5 for every one share

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/szN6wa

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)