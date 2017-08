March 15 (Reuters) - Ascot Corp :

* Says the co will raise 9 billion yen via private placement to Hongkong-based firm Sun Ye Company Limited, to fund real estate business

* Says Sun Ye Company Limited will raise stake in the co to 59.9 percent from 0 percent after the private placement

* Says payment date on April 25

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/7kGxhS

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)