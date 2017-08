March 15 (Reuters) - Tangrenshen Co Ltd :

* Says shareholder Tai Sang Feeds transfers 25.9 million shares (5.26 percent stake) in co to co's controlling shareholder Hunan Tangrenshen Holdings investment Co Ltd

* Hunan Tangrenshen Holdings investment Co Ltd holds 28.96 percent stake and Tai Sang Feeds holds 14.39 percent stake, after transaction

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jWnBuC

