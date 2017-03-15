BRIEF-Sunbird Yacht announces shareholding structure changes

March 15 (Reuters) - Sunbird Yacht Company Limited:
* Says Two Jiangsu-based investment partnership will jointly raise 6.5 percent stake in the co from 6.8 percent
* Says Haining-based holdings firm and its relevant partnership will jointly raise 8.3 percent stake in the co from 0 percent
* Says Two Beijing-based investment management partnership will jointly raise 5.5 percent stake in the co from 0 percent
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/fwwepo; goo.gl/ugBS4u; goo.gl/Ym7sGi; goo.gl/Uab8If
