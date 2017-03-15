FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Sunbird Yacht announces shareholding structure changes
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
March 15, 2017 / 10:28 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Sunbird Yacht announces shareholding structure changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Sunbird Yacht Company Limited:

* Says Two Jiangsu-based investment partnership will jointly raise 6.5 percent stake in the co from 6.8 percent

* Says Haining-based holdings firm and its relevant partnership will jointly raise 8.3 percent stake in the co from 0 percent

* Says Two Beijing-based investment management partnership will jointly raise 5.5 percent stake in the co from 0 percent

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/fwwepo; goo.gl/ugBS4u; goo.gl/Ym7sGi; goo.gl/Uab8If

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.