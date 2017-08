(Company corrects amount to 4.7 million yen from 4.3 million yen.)

March 17(Reuters) - Yossix

* Says it filed for lawsuit on March 16 against SFP Dining Co Ltd regarding unfair competition

* Says it claims for compensation of 4.7 million yen

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/DjLczU

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)