FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Akebono Brake Industry plans reorganization of three European units
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
March 16, 2017 / 6:29 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Akebono Brake Industry plans reorganization of three European units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Akebono Brake Industry Co Ltd :

* Says co's wholly owned Belgium-based controlling company Akebono Brake Europe N.V. (AENV) will transfer entire 100 percent stake in Akebono Europe S.A.S., Akebono Europe GmbH and Akebono Brake Slovakia s.r.o. (target firms) respectively, to the company

* Transaction amount is totaling 9.5 million euros (about 1.16 billion yen)

* Co will own 100 percent stake in target firms directly

* And the unit AENV will commence on dissolution and liquidation after divestiture of target firms

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/QXAUf8

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.