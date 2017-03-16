Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
March 16 Beijing Thunisoft Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for FY 2017 Q1 to increase by 20 percent to 35 percent, or to be 34.3 million yuan to 38.6 million yuan
* Says the net profit of FY 2016 Q1 was 28.6 million yuan
* Comments that steady growth in core business as the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/IYsz9V
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., March 24 Two spacewalking astronauts ventured outside the International Space Station on Friday for a 6-1/2-hour spacewalk, the first of three to prepare the orbiting laboratory for future commercial space taxis and to tackle maintenance chores, NASA TV showed.