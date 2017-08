March 17 (Reuters) - Suzhou Hesheng Special Material Co Ltd :

* Says its unit completes acquisition of 100 percent stake in Capital Steward Global Limited

* Co's composite material unit was recognized as high-tech enterprise and will enjoy a tax preference of 15 percent for three years

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/O9MPrr ; goo.gl/1crKoL

