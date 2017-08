March 17 (Reuters) - Lifenet Insurance Co :

* Says Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd will sell its entire 11.1 percent stake in the co to Swiss Re Life Capital Ltd at 2.17 billion yen in total

* Says Swiss Re Life Capital Ltd will hold 11.1 percent stake in the co after the acquisition

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/63bVK5

