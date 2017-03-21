FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Xiangxue Pharmaceutical plans new units and to invest in two firms
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
March 21, 2017 / 3:49 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Xiangxue Pharmaceutical plans new units and to invest in two firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Xiangxue Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.:

* Says its Hubei-based Chinese medicine subsidiary plans to set up wholly owned Chinese medicine tech unit in Hubei, with investment of 5 million yuan

* Says its Haozhou-based pharmaceutical subsidiary plans to set up wholly owned Chinese medicine unit in Jinan, with investment of 30 million yuan

* Says its controlling medical investment management unit plans to use 10.5 million yuan to acquire 90 percent stake in Beijing-based bio-tech firm

* Says the co plans to use 50 million yuan to acquire 10 percent stake in Shenzhen-based asset management firm, up from 0 percent

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/Hnk3GD; goo.gl/tfVgrf; goo.gl/yqLcRr; goo.gl/Iz03St

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.