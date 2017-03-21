BRIEF-Xiangxue Pharmaceutical plans new units and to invest in two firms

March 21 (Reuters) - Xiangxue Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.:

* Says its Hubei-based Chinese medicine subsidiary plans to set up wholly owned Chinese medicine tech unit in Hubei, with investment of 5 million yuan

* Says its Haozhou-based pharmaceutical subsidiary plans to set up wholly owned Chinese medicine unit in Jinan, with investment of 30 million yuan

* Says its controlling medical investment management unit plans to use 10.5 million yuan to acquire 90 percent stake in Beijing-based bio-tech firm

* Says the co plans to use 50 million yuan to acquire 10 percent stake in Shenzhen-based asset management firm, up from 0 percent

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/Hnk3GD; goo.gl/tfVgrf; goo.gl/yqLcRr; goo.gl/Iz03St

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)