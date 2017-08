March 22 (Reuters) - MISAWA HOMES Co Ltd :

* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) removed the company from rating monitor -R&I

* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) raised the company's issuer rating to "BBB" from "BBB-" -R&I

* Rating outlook stable -R&I

