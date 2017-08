March 22 (Reuters) - MCUBS MidCity Investment Corp :

* Says it plans to issue 1,500 units via private placement, for 485.6 million yen

* Says the proceeds to be used to fund acquisition of properties

* Says it will use 8.7 billion yen to acquire a Tokyo-based property on March 22

