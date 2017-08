March 22 (Reuters) - Global One Real Estate Investment Corp :

* Says it plans to buy 50 percent stake in two properties which are located in Osaka and Tokyo respectively, on March 24

* Says total transaction amount is 21.2 billion yen

* Co plans to take out loans worth totaling 27.2 billion yen to fund acquisition and repay loan

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/jLdWXB ; goo.gl/JdOd6P

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)